240223-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Chinese plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its longstanding gesture of friendship toward the United States after nearly all the iconic bears on loan to U.S. zoos were returned as relations began to sour between the two nations. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 22:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79117
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110142633.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (23FEB24), by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT