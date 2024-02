TFNEWSCAST1 (23FEB24)

240223-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Chinese plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its longstanding gesture of friendship toward the United States after nearly all the iconic bears on loan to U.S. zoos were returned as relations began to sour between the two nations. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)