    Chevrons - Ep 033 - Sully, Out!

    Chevrons - Ep 033 - Sully, Out!

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of Chevrons, Chief Sean "Sully" Sullivan, one of the creators of the podcast, bids farewell upon his retirement from the Air National Guard. We spend some time and talk about his career, the thoughts behind the creation of the Chevrons podcast and we even get to kick around some of the topics we've covered on the program.

    Length: 00:44:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 033 - Sully, Out!, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    command chief
    retirement
    ccm
    chevrons

