Chevrons - Ep 033 - Sully, Out!

On this episode of Chevrons, Chief Sean "Sully" Sullivan, one of the creators of the podcast, bids farewell upon his retirement from the Air National Guard. We spend some time and talk about his career, the thoughts behind the creation of the Chevrons podcast and we even get to kick around some of the topics we've covered on the program.