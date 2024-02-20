NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 23, 2024) Radio news covering North American Defense Ministerial and Phoenix Express 2024. Includes audio of Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
