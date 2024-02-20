NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 15, 2024) Radio news covering European Council on Ukraine and DoD's strategy of support for the quality-of-life needs of service members, military families and the civilian workforce. Includes audio of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79099
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110139353.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT