    CUBIST S8E2: Early Intervention Treatment Strategies

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Dr. Keith Stuessi and Dr. Kati Monti discuss a study titled "Early Intervention Treatment in the First Two Weeks Following Concussion in Adults: A Systematic Review of Randomized Controlled Trials” by Dr. Sonia Moore and colleagues and published in Physical Therapy in Sport in January 2024.

    Article Citation: Moore, S., Musgrave, C., Sandler, J., Bradley, B., & Jones, J. R. A. (2024). Early intervention treatment in the first 2 weeks following concussion in adults: A systematic review of randomised controlled trials. Physical therapy in sport: official journal of the Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in Sports Medicine, 65, 59–73. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ptsp.2023.11.005

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38065015/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views and opinions of findings and or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding at the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense's position, policy, decision, or endorsement. The hosts and guests of CUBIST may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

