A 15-second radio spot for the Teen Book Club at the library on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 23, 2024, to Feb. 23, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 07:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79096
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110139302.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Teen Book Club, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS
