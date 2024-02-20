240220-N-DN657-1001 - Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79087
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110138191.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:03
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Open line, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT