    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 2, Episode 1 - A brief history of the Kansas City District on the Missouri River

    MO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Christine Paul and Abigail Voegeli

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States, flowing over 2,300 miles from its headwaters in the Rocky Mountains at Three Forks, Montana, to its confluence with the Mississippi River at St. Louis, Missouri. Flowing right through the heartland, the Missouri River is a vital resource to the region and the nation. This season, we will hear stories of how the Missouri River was tamed into the river it is today, and the future that lies within its muddy waters.

    Welcome to Corps Chronicles, where we bring you the stories of the heartland. In this episode, we will introduce the history of the Kansas City District’s work on the Missouri River.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 13:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 79083
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110138113.mp3
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: MO, US
    USACE
    podcast
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland

