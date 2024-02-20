Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 30: U.S. v. Brown (C.A.A.F 2024)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Brown. Specifically, we examine CAAF's view of Part IV of the Manual for Courts-Marital and what constitutes "presence" for disrespect of a noncommissioned officer. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
