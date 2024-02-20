Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Commercial Spot - Credit History

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The way you manage or don’t manage your credit history could be coasting you money! Join Military & Family readiness Center as they host the basics of Credit Reports and Scores! Learn how to establish credit, improve your credit, correct misinformation and other helpful tips. Contact M&FRC for more information or to register

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 08:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Commercial Spot - Credit History, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

