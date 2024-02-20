Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Morales Club Spot

    Sergeant Morales Club Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    a radio commercial for the sergeant Morales club

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79072
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110137282.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Morales Club Spot, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Commercial
    Vicenza
    Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT