    NATO Review: The story of Saint Javelin

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.22.2024

    In early February 2022, as the drumbeat of war grew louder and louder, I sat glued to my phone, scrolling social media, and starting to build what would eventually become Saint Javelin. It had been several years since I’d worked as a journalist in Ukraine, but I couldn’t focus on anything besides the impending invasion. As global leaders released waves of intelligence about Putin’s intentions, my mind began to replay key moments that shaped my understanding of Russia’s brutality against Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 04:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:30
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
