Capt. Samuel Larson, F-22 Demo Team pilot, and Lt. Col. Alexander Goldfein, 325th Operations Group Director of Operations, talk about the upcoming Gulf Coast Salute air show and everything you'll be able to see and do if you attend during Episode 5 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79061
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110136694.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:12
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 5, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT