Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 5

Capt. Samuel Larson, F-22 Demo Team pilot, and Lt. Col. Alexander Goldfein, 325th Operations Group Director of Operations, talk about the upcoming Gulf Coast Salute air show and everything you'll be able to see and do if you attend during Episode 5 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.