Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 5

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Samuel Larson, F-22 Demo Team pilot, and Lt. Col. Alexander Goldfein, 325th Operations Group Director of Operations, talk about the upcoming Gulf Coast Salute air show and everything you'll be able to see and do if you attend during Episode 5 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79061
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110136694.mp3
    Length: 00:55:12
    Year 2024
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 5, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    F-22 Demo Team
    Gulf Coast Salute
    325th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT