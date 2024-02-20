KMC Update - Mutual Aid Agreement and AER

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Directorate of Emergency Services met with 10 host nation counterparts to reaffirm a mutual aid agreement by which the departments can pull from a common well of resources and aid Feb. 21, 2024, on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaign also kicks off March 1, 2024, and the garrison's public affairs specialist, Mary Del Rosario, spoke with American Forces Network about the program's benefits. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)