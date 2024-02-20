Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Mutual Aid Agreement and AER

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Directorate of Emergency Services met with 10 host nation counterparts to reaffirm a mutual aid agreement by which the departments can pull from a common well of resources and aid Feb. 21, 2024, on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaign also kicks off March 1, 2024, and the garrison's public affairs specialist, Mary Del Rosario, spoke with American Forces Network about the program's benefits. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, KMC Update - Mutual Aid Agreement and AER, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Army Emergency Relief
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Be all you can be
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    Taking care of our people

