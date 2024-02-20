Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. & Mrs. USAFE Bodybuilding Competition spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.19.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for the Mr. & Mrs. USAFE Bodybuilding Competition at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 21, 2024, to June 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein
    86 AW
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Fitness Centers

