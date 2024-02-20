Army Substance Abuse Program representative, Reagan Patrick Mudd, speaks about ASAP's Employee Assistance Program. Martina D'Angelo, the Assistant Principal for Kaiserslautern Middle School, speaks about the trip the whole school is taking to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to celebrate Woman's History Month. (Defense Media Activity audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79047
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110135566.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC News Update, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
