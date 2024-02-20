Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update

    KMC News Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Army Substance Abuse Program representative, Reagan Patrick Mudd, speaks about ASAP's Employee Assistance Program. Martina D'Angelo, the Assistant Principal for Kaiserslautern Middle School, speaks about the trip the whole school is taking to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to celebrate Woman's History Month. (Defense Media Activity audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    This work, KMC News Update, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    ASAP
    KMS
    Womans History
    EAP

