    The Write Stuff

    The Write Stuff

    02.19.2024

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Who said writing intelligence reports for policymakers is boring? Not us--and certainly not former DIA intelligence analyst turned Hollywood screenwriter Mitchell LaFortune. On this episode of DIA Connections, LaFortune talks about his creative approach to intelligence writing. Learn how it helped him when he left DIA for LA to write the screenplay for the action thriller Kandahar, a movie based on his experiences in Afghanistan.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    TAGS

    Hollywood
    Kandahar
    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA Connections
    LaFortune

