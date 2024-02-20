Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6-year-old confers with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project

    6-year-old confers with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sergio "Matias" Chontal-Harter interviews Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Feb. 12, 2024, at the garrison headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Matias, 6, interviewed Messenger as part of a school project. Matias is the son of a Fort McCoy employee, and he also experienced what it's like to participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test and how to participate in retreat at the end of the duty day. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79037
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110134439.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-year-old confers with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    interview
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT