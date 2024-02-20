Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Interview Skills Workshop

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second radio advertisement publicizes the Military and Family Readiness Center's Interviewing Skills Workshop taking place in March, May, July, September and November on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Interview Skills Workshop, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Transition Assistance Program
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    86th Force Support Squadron
    Military and Family Readiness Center

