The Following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for February 20th 2024
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 08:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79030
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110133863.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 240220, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT