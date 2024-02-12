On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast we're celebrating Black History Month by learning about some of the notable black Soldiers who made a difference in the 3rd Infantry Division! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|02.15.2024
|02.18.2024 19:55
|Newscasts
|79017
|2402/DOD_110132915.mp3
|00:13:14
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|2
|0
|0
