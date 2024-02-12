VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial promoting USO Vicenza's Dungeons & Dragons campaign events, recorded on February 15, 2024 (radio spot by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero and Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79014
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110130557.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO Vicenza presents Dungeons & Dragons, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez and SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT