Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 8 - AMC/CC GEN. MINIHAN: Beyond the manifesto, mobility as the joint maneuver force, risk as an art, and leadership

This special episode features General Mike Minihan, the Commander of Air Mobility Command (AMC*). With what some see as his provocative “Mobility Manifesto,” General Minihan challenged his Airmen to “explode in theater, sense and seize opportunities, and focus on lethality.” In our conversation, we discuss “Beyond the Manifesto” and focus on joint force maneuver and the assertion that “mobility is the most relied-upon force in the history of warfare.” We explore lessons learned from Operation Allies Refuge (U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan), the recent Pacific Mobility Guardian Exercise, and his approach to risk as an art, and why leadership matters.



*AMC serves as U.S. Transportation Command’s air component, executing the air mobility mission in support of the joint force, allies, and partners with a fleet of nearly 1,100 aircraft and approximately 107,000 active-duty, guard, and reserve Airmen and civilians.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.