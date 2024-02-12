SSI Live Podcast – Ep 108 – Ellis on the 2024 Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean

SSI Live 108 – Latin America and Caribbean Outlook for 2024 – What is the outlook for security, defense, politics, and economics across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024? How do far-away conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza impact the region? And what’s on the agenda(s) of extraterritorial actors like China, Russia, and Iran in Central America, the Caribbean, and South America? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Evan Ellis to discuss what we might expect to see in 2024 and the related implications for the United States. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
