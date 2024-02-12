Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 108 – Ellis on the 2024 Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean

    02.15.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 108 – Latin America and Caribbean Outlook for 2024 – What is the outlook for security, defense, politics, and economics across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024? How do far-away conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza impact the region? And what’s on the agenda(s) of extraterritorial actors like China, Russia, and Iran in Central America, the Caribbean, and South America? SSI Live host John R. Deni invited Evan Ellis to discuss what we might expect to see in 2024 and the related implications for the United States. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:44
    This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 108 – Ellis on the 2024 Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Caribbean
    Latin America
    China
    Russia
    Ukraine
    Gaza

