Equipping the Corps - S3 E9 Low Altitude Air Defense with GySgt Mattheau Ross

Someone once said, “Seconds are hours on the battlefield – especially when it comes to the Low Altitude Air Defense community.” The Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, is the Marine Corps’ newest asset in counter-unmanned aircraft systems operations and brings the Corps one step closer to air dominance.



On this episode, Morgan chats with GySgt Mattheau Ross, MADIS 1.0 Training SME and Assistant Project Officer.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes:

Book recommendation: 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey