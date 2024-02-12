Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E9 Low Altitude Air Defense with GySgt Mattheau Ross

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E9 Low Altitude Air Defense with GySgt Mattheau Ross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Someone once said, “Seconds are hours on the battlefield – especially when it comes to the Low Altitude Air Defense community.” The Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, is the Marine Corps’ newest asset in counter-unmanned aircraft systems operations and brings the Corps one step closer to air dominance.

    On this episode, Morgan chats with GySgt Mattheau Ross, MADIS 1.0 Training SME and Assistant Project Officer.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    Book recommendation: 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 10:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78998
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110128549.mp3
    Length: 00:48:28
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E9 Low Altitude Air Defense with GySgt Mattheau Ross, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAAD
    Low Altitude Air Defense
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT