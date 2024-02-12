Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin's hospitalization and 6th Fleet's 74th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78991
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110128340.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin's Hospitalization & 6th Fleet Anniversary, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT