Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's comments on the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and NAVADMIN 031/24 (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78987
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110128319.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Led Coalition Stands with Ukraine & New Uniform Policy NAVADMIN, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS
