Thirty-second spot highlighting the 2024 February Last Buck Meal in Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 01:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78974
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110128077.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - 2024 February Last Buck Meal, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT