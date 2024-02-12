Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Striker Wargaming Center

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Capt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    In this episode, Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton invited Master Sgt. Jesse Bechtel, Team Kirtland Development Advisor, to talk about a recently developed Striker Wargaming Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 13:04
    Length: 00:21:39
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
