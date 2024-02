Marine Minute: 05-24

WELCOME, I'M STAFF SERGEANT LAIQA HITT WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.







THE U.S. MARINE CORPS INTRODUCES IT’S FIRST OPERATIONAL F-35B SQUADRON ON THE EAST COAST. THE MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON, V-M-F-A 5-4-2, 2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, OFFICIALLY HAS ENOUGH F-35B AIRCRAFT, PILOTS, MAINTAINERS AND EQUIPMENT TO SELF-SUSTAIN ITS MISSIONS IN LESS THAN 8 MONTHS. TO MEET FULL OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY REQUIREMENTS UNITS MUST HAVE A MINIMUM OF 6 SQUADRONS WITH 10 F-35B AIRCRAFT PER SQUADRON.







OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. THOMAS SHENG. HIS PHOTO SHOWS U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE WING SUPPORT SQUADRON 172, 1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, EXTINGUISHING A CONTROLLED FIRE DURING A LIVE FIRE TRAINING EXERCISE AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA IN OKINAWA, JAPAN. THESE LIVE FIRE TRAINING EXERCISES ARE CONDUCTED QUARTERLY TO ENSURE MARINES ARE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO REAL LIFE FIREFIGHTING SCENARIOS.







THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FI.