Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Military children scholarships and winter safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    For the 24th year, the Fisher House Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships to children of service members, the initiative partners with the Defense Commissary Agency and is open through Feb. 14, 2024. Also, amidst inclement winter weather, the American Red Cross offers preparation tips for the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Military children scholarships and winter safety, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Fisher House
    Kaiserslautern
    scholarships

