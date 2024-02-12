KMC Update - Military children scholarships and winter safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78949" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

For the 24th year, the Fisher House Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships to children of service members, the initiative partners with the Defense Commissary Agency and is open through Feb. 14, 2024. Also, amidst inclement winter weather, the American Red Cross offers preparation tips for the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)