This 15-second radio spot advertises the Aqua Zumba classes that take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Ramstein Aquatic Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 08:20
This work, Radio Spot - Aqua Zumba, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
