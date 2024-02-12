Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Aqua Zumba

    Radio Spot - Aqua Zumba

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    02.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 15-second radio spot advertises the Aqua Zumba classes that take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Ramstein Aquatic Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78948
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110126594.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Aqua Zumba, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT