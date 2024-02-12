Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 65 - What If Soldiers Acted Their Wage?

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 65 - What If Soldiers Acted Their Wage?

    02.07.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    MSG Anthony Burroughs joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his article, "What if Soldiers Acted Their "Wage?" and how "quiet quitting" fails the Army's mission.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Development

