TAG Talks Ep. 9 - Be Data Literate (TAG's Book Club Edition)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78917" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this inaugural edition of the The Adjutant General’s Book Club, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the book Be Data Literate with author Jordan Morrow.

We operate in a world flooded with data, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. A world with a ton of buzz words, business jargon, and advanced terminology. Listen to them discuss how to make people comfortable and confident using data. Morrow describes the four characteristics of data literacy as the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate effectively with data. He concludes with the need to upskill people and evolve an organization’s culture to have a more data-driven mindset. Lastly, listen as TAG 63 and Morrow uncover the #1 roadblock to understanding data and achieving analytic success.