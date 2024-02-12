Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 9 - Be Data Literate (TAG's Book Club Edition)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this inaugural edition of the The Adjutant General’s Book Club, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the book Be Data Literate with author Jordan Morrow.
    We operate in a world flooded with data, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. A world with a ton of buzz words, business jargon, and advanced terminology. Listen to them discuss how to make people comfortable and confident using data. Morrow describes the four characteristics of data literacy as the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate effectively with data. He concludes with the need to upskill people and evolve an organization’s culture to have a more data-driven mindset. Lastly, listen as TAG 63 and Morrow uncover the #1 roadblock to understanding data and achieving analytic success.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 9 - Be Data Literate (TAG's Book Club Edition), by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Data
    TAG
    HRC
    Customer
    Data Literacy

