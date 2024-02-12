TAG Talks Ep. 9 - Be Data Literate (TAG's Book Club Edition)

In this inaugural edition of the The Adjutant General’s Book Club, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the book Be Data Literate with author Jordan Morrow.
We operate in a world flooded with data, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. A world with a ton of buzz words, business jargon, and advanced terminology. Listen to them discuss how to make people comfortable and confident using data. Morrow describes the four characteristics of data literacy as the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate effectively with data. He concludes with the need to upskill people and evolve an organization’s culture to have a more data-driven mindset. Lastly, listen as TAG 63 and Morrow uncover the #1 roadblock to understanding data and achieving analytic success.
|02.12.2024
|02.12.2024 14:58
|Newscasts
|78917
|2402/DOD_110123557.mp3
|00:35:00
|2024
|Blues
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
