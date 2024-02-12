AFN Aviano Radio News: Wing Annual Awards

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base gearing up for a night of celebration and camaraderie as the 31st Fighter Wing prepares to honor its outstanding Airmen at the annual Wing Awards Ceremony on March 15th. Adding to the event is the announcement of the guest speaker, General David Goldfein, the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)