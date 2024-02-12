Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Wing Annual Awards

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base gearing up for a night of celebration and camaraderie as the 31st Fighter Wing prepares to honor its outstanding Airmen at the annual Wing Awards Ceremony on March 15th. Adding to the event is the announcement of the guest speaker, General David Goldfein, the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 10:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Wing Annual Awards, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WyvernNation #AnnualWingAwards #GeneralGoldfein #AFNAviano

