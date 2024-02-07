Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's Marne Report podcast Kevin is hanging out in the woods with the Fort Stewart DPW Forestry Branch to learn about what a prescribed burn is and why we do them. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    DPW Forestry Branch

