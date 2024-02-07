On this week's Marne Report podcast Kevin is hanging out in the woods with the Fort Stewart DPW Forestry Branch to learn about what a prescribed burn is and why we do them. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 20:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78910
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110121946.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
