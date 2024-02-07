240208-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the motorcycle safety requirements. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 10:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78905
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110119977.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGB Motorcycle safety, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT