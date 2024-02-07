Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Buzz with DJ Dandy B

    ITALY

    02.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    240205-N-HI500-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 5, 2024) A scoped audio cut of a radio hour created by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella.
    The submission is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78867
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110117112.mp3
    Length: 00:09:19
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Buzz with DJ Dandy B, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Scope
    Broadcaster
    DJ
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG

