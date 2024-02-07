Radio interview featuring EA2 (SCW) Jeremiah Montefalcon from the Bahrain Public works Department. Discussions include history of the Seabee and construction Battalions and the 2024 Seabee Ball. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 03:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78862
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110117060.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Seabee Interview, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT