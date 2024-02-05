Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sigonella Red Cross: Volunteers

    ITALY

    02.06.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot describing the Red Cross seeking volunteers for classroom preparedness presentations on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78857
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110116922.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    radio
    AFN
    Red Cross
    volunteers
    Sigonella
    NASSIG

