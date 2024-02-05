A radio spot describing the Red Cross seeking volunteers for classroom preparedness presentations on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 02:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78857
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110116922.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sigonella Red Cross: Volunteers, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT