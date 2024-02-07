Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 04-24

    Marine Minute: 04-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Welcome, I'm LCpl. Sadiel Cortes with your Marine Minute.
    The twenty-fourth Marine Expeditionary Unit wrapped up its realistic urban training exercise on January twenty-fifth, 2024. This exercise involved more than 2,000 Marines and Sailors training for real-life operations they would conduct while deployed. The twenty-fourth MEU is ready to respond to any crisis. It is capable of amphibious operations and handling unexpected challenges.

    Our photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Abigail Godinez, she photographed U.S. Marines from the 31st MEU during training at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. They are rappelling out of a helicopter using fast rope techniques. This training prepares the Marines to move quickly in and out of combat areas, preparing them for various military tasks in the Indo-Pacific region.

    That's your Marine Minute. For more stories, visit marines.mil and follow our social media pages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78854
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110116246.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 04-24, by LCpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military
    Marines
    Warfighting
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT