Marine Minute: 04-24

Welcome, I'm LCpl. Sadiel Cortes with your Marine Minute.

The twenty-fourth Marine Expeditionary Unit wrapped up its realistic urban training exercise on January twenty-fifth, 2024. This exercise involved more than 2,000 Marines and Sailors training for real-life operations they would conduct while deployed. The twenty-fourth MEU is ready to respond to any crisis. It is capable of amphibious operations and handling unexpected challenges.



Our photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Abigail Godinez, she photographed U.S. Marines from the 31st MEU during training at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. They are rappelling out of a helicopter using fast rope techniques. This training prepares the Marines to move quickly in and out of combat areas, preparing them for various military tasks in the Indo-Pacific region.



That's your Marine Minute. For more stories, visit marines.mil and follow our social media pages.