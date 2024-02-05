The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 29: U.S. v. Gilmet (C.A.A.F 2023)

In this episode, we examine CAAF’s latest case concerning unlawful command influence. Specifically, we examine the difference between actual and apparent unlawful command influence, and the influence that judge advocates can have on the system. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 15:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78853
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110116236.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
