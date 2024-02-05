Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to New York, New York.
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78851
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110116039.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
