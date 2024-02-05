Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2024 English Radio Spots 45 Sec 2

    Luke Days 2024 English Radio Spots 45 Sec 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Audio by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Days 2024 English Radio Spots 45 Sec 2

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78849
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110115988.mp3
    Length: 00:00:48
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024 English Radio Spots 45 Sec 2, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Days 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT