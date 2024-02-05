In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Lesley Dobbins-Noble (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Operations Branch) and Chuck Sanders (civil structural engineer) to discuss how their respective branches often collaborate to help the District achieve its mission to provide effective engineering solutions for some of the Nation's and Commonwealth's toughest challenges. Watch this episode to learn how USACE projects in your backyard help support the local economy and national security.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 14:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78845
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110115980.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:32
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORPS TALK: Living and Working with Water (S04, E04), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT