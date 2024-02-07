Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPS TALK: Living and Working on the Water (S04, E04)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Lesley Dobbins-Noble (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Operations Branch) and Chuck Sanders (civil structural engineer) to discuss how their respective branches often collaborate to help the District achieve its mission to provide effective engineering solutions for some of the Nation's and Commonwealth's toughest challenges. Watch this episode to learn how USACE projects in your backyard help support the local economy and national security.

