CORPS TALK: Living and Working on the Water (S04, E04)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78845" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Lesley Dobbins-Noble (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Operations Branch) and Chuck Sanders (civil structural engineer) to discuss how their respective branches often collaborate to help the District achieve its mission to provide effective engineering solutions for some of the Nation's and Commonwealth's toughest challenges. Watch this episode to learn how USACE projects in your backyard help support the local economy and national security.