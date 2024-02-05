Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - FIBA Basketball Tournament

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15-second spot publicizing a 3 vs. 3 International Basketball Federation-inspired basketball tournament taking place March 16, 2023, at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78841
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110115281.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - FIBA Basketball Tournament, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Basketball
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    FIBA
    Fitness Centers

