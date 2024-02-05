Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    658 Regional Support Group AFN Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    9th Mission Support Command

    658 RSG Commander Col. Thomas Frisbe, Command Sgt. Maj. Ira Ford and Maj. Jeffery Blackman had the opportunity to share over the AFN (Armed Forces Network) airwaves all of the great things they are accomplishing in Korea, as well as what the 9th MSC is doing around the Pacific. The 658 RSG and 9th MSC are a great opportunity for Soldiers and Service Members in the Pacific who are looking to continue their service and further hone their skills.

    Japan
    Korea
    Army Reserves
    Hawaii
    9th Mission Support Group
    658 Regional Support Group

