658 RSG Commander Col. Thomas Frisbe, Command Sgt. Maj. Ira Ford and Maj. Jeffery Blackman had the opportunity to share over the AFN (Armed Forces Network) airwaves all of the great things they are accomplishing in Korea, as well as what the 9th MSC is doing around the Pacific. The 658 RSG and 9th MSC are a great opportunity for Soldiers and Service Members in the Pacific who are looking to continue their service and further hone their skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|78834
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110114108.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Artist
|Armed Forces Network
|Composer
|Armed Forces Network
|Conductor
|Armed Forces Network
|Album
|N/A
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 658 Regional Support Group AFN Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT