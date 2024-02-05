Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 11 – A heart healthy lifestyle.
Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, and special guests Lt. Col. William Wilson and Dr. Gwen Gatlin from the Primary Care Clinic discuss strategies to maintain a heart healthy lifestyle. Let’s learn about heart health, risk factors, and take steps to keep our hearts healthy.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78831
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110113914.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:58
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 11, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT