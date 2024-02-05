Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 11

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 11 – A heart healthy lifestyle.
    Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, and special guests Lt. Col. William Wilson and Dr. Gwen Gatlin from the Primary Care Clinic discuss strategies to maintain a heart healthy lifestyle. Let’s learn about heart health, risk factors, and take steps to keep our hearts healthy.
    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78831
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110113914.mp3
    Length: 00:21:58
    Genre Other
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 11, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Fort Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT