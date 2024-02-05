Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 11 - Commander's Panel: Managing People and Organizations

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 11 - Commander's Panel: Managing People and Organizations

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Blacksnake Bytes! In the military, commanders are tasked with leading people and organizations, which is not as easy as it sounds! In part two, you’ll learn about these commanders’ management styles, changes coming to the 122nd Fighter Wing, managing priorities with limited resources and time, and much more!
    Don’t miss part one to get a behind the scenes look of what it’s like to be a commander, how they find mentors and support in learning to do the job, and their favorite self-development books, podcasts, and activities!

    01:30 how do you utilize your chiefs and first sergeants?
    05:15 lost in translation: working through communication issues
    05:55 open door policies
    10:25 what is the mission of the F-16?
    11:45 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA)
    17:33 how will ACE and MCA change the way we work?
    18:45 what qualities do you look for in Airmen?
    20:05 managing priorities with limited resources and time
    26:01 what great things are your Airmen doing?
    31:51 what’s one thing that people might not know about you?
    34:07 advice for people who are thinking of joining the unit, or those who want to leave the military

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 78827
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110113307.mp3
    Length: 00:40:36
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

