Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 11 - Commander's Panel: Managing People and Organizations

Welcome to Blacksnake Bytes! In the military, commanders are tasked with leading people and organizations, which is not as easy as it sounds! In part two, you’ll learn about these commanders’ management styles, changes coming to the 122nd Fighter Wing, managing priorities with limited resources and time, and much more!

Don’t miss part one to get a behind the scenes look of what it’s like to be a commander, how they find mentors and support in learning to do the job, and their favorite self-development books, podcasts, and activities!



01:30 how do you utilize your chiefs and first sergeants?

05:15 lost in translation: working through communication issues

05:55 open door policies

10:25 what is the mission of the F-16?

11:45 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA)

17:33 how will ACE and MCA change the way we work?

18:45 what qualities do you look for in Airmen?

20:05 managing priorities with limited resources and time

26:01 what great things are your Airmen doing?

31:51 what’s one thing that people might not know about you?

34:07 advice for people who are thinking of joining the unit, or those who want to leave the military